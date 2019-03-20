TORC Oil and Gas (TOG) Shares Up 5.1%

TORC Oil and Gas Ltd (TSE:TOG)’s share price shot up 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$4.53 and last traded at C$4.51. 1,113,081 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 867,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.29.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TOG. TD Securities lifted their price objective on TORC Oil and Gas from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. CIBC reduced their price objective on TORC Oil and Gas from C$10.25 to C$8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. GMP Securities reduced their price objective on TORC Oil and Gas from C$9.50 to C$7.75 in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on TORC Oil and Gas from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on TORC Oil and Gas from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.72.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.45. The stock has a market cap of $914.21 million and a P/E ratio of 56.38.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. TORC Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 320.00%.

TORC Oil and Gas Company Profile (TSE:TOG)

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

