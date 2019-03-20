Torchlight Energy Resources (TRCH) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties primarily in the United States. The Company holds interests in two oil and gas projects: the Marcelina Creek Field Development and the Coulter Field. Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. is headquartered in Houston Texas. “

Separately, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.45 price objective on shares of Torchlight Energy Resources in a research note on Friday, February 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ TRCH traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.71. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,951. Torchlight Energy Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its stake in Torchlight Energy Resources by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 50,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Torchlight Energy Resources by 193.3% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 106,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Torchlight Energy Resources by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 380,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Torchlight Energy Resources by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,471,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 26,300 shares during the period. 7.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Torchlight Energy Resources

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2017 it had interests in four oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; Winkler project in Winkler County, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in Central Oklahoma.

