Tortoise MLP Fund Inc (NTG) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of Tortoise MLP Fund Inc (NYSE:NTG) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 96,499 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Tortoise MLP Fund were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise MLP Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $4,230,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Tortoise MLP Fund by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Tortoise MLP Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $612,000. Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its stake in Tortoise MLP Fund by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 103,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tortoise MLP Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000.

Shares of NYSE NTG opened at $14.08 on Wednesday. Tortoise MLP Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 21st were paid a $0.4225 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 20th.

About Tortoise MLP Fund

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

