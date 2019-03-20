Tortoise Water Fund Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (TBLU)

Tortoise Water Fund (BATS:TBLU) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0392 per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.
TBLU traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.57. 236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Tortoise Water Fund has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $31.24.
