Total SA (TOT) Stake Decreased by Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.

Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,149 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.’s holdings in Total were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Total by 11,725.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in Total during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Total during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Total during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Total during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 6.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TOT stock opened at $57.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64. Total SA has a 1 year low of $49.70 and a 1 year high of $65.69.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. The company had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter. Total had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 5.47%. As a group, analysts predict that Total SA will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.7237 dividend. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Total’s payout ratio is 53.07%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TOT. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Total from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Total from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Total from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

