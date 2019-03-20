Total SA (TOT) Stake Decreased by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,146 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 4,405 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Total by 37.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Total by 19.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 211,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $13,624,000 after purchasing an additional 34,700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Total during the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Total by 605.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 594,227 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,263,000 after buying an additional 509,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Total during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.13% of the company’s stock.

TOT stock opened at $57.69 on Wednesday. Total SA has a 1-year low of $49.70 and a 1-year high of $65.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.64.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17. Total had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Total SA will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.7237 per share. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.23%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Total from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Total from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Total from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Total has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

