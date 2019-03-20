Tractor Supply (TSCO) Holdings Boosted by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP raised its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 71.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,588 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSCO. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 570.9% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Edna Morris sold 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $400,996.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,916 shares in the company, valued at $184,070.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Steve K. Barbarick sold 47,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.83, for a total value of $4,599,086.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 108,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,654,176.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSCO. BidaskClub lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.94.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $91.16 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $58.27 and a 1 year high of $98.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 6.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 25th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.77%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

