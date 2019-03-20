Traders Buy Analog Devices (ADI) on Weakness After Insider Selling

Traders bought shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) on weakness during trading hours on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. $74.96 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $46.73 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $28.23 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Analog Devices had the 24th highest net in-flow for the day. Analog Devices traded down ($0.24) for the day and closed at $109.15Specifically, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 5,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total transaction of $420,402.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,389 shares in the company, valued at $452,837.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eileen Wynne sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total value of $288,046.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,608.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,079 shares of company stock valued at $9,457,895. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADI. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Analog Devices to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Analog Devices to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Analog Devices to $126.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.05.

The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mondrian Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Invictus RG bought a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth about $343,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 466,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,014,000 after acquiring an additional 156,634 shares during the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 153,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 13,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

