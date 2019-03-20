Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Tiffany & Co. (TIF)

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 7,015 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 632% compared to the average daily volume of 958 put options.

TIF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC set a $130.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Loop Capital set a $110.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $158.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.14.

Shares of NYSE:TIF opened at $97.02 on Wednesday. Tiffany & Co. has a 12 month low of $73.04 and a 12 month high of $141.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 5.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

In other news, SVP Andrew W. Hart sold 7,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $649,132.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,507.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Philippe Galtie sold 1,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $111,434.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,262.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,569,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,621,105,000 after acquiring an additional 239,164 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,900,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,147,940,000 after acquiring an additional 484,549 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,316,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,516,000 after acquiring an additional 32,183 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,767,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,324,000 after acquiring an additional 506,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brahman Capital Corp. bought a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $121,397,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

