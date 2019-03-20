Traders Buy Shares of Yum! Brands (YUM) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) on weakness during trading on Wednesday. $110.58 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $26.57 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $84.01 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Yum! Brands had the 15th highest net in-flow for the day. Yum! Brands traded down ($0.67) for the day and closed at $98.57

YUM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Yum! Brands to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.64.

The stock has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.55.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 13th. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.00%.

In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,872 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $587,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg Creed sold 32,502 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $3,065,263.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,002.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,153 shares of company stock valued at $9,912,697. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

