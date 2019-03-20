Traders Sell Shares of salesforce.com (CRM) on Strength After Insider Selling

Traders sold shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on strength during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. $109.88 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $170.25 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $60.37 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, salesforce.com had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. salesforce.com traded up $0.44 for the day and closed at $161.95Specifically, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.23, for a total transaction of $626,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith Block sold 2,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.25, for a total value of $276,078.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,210,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 398,841 shares of company stock worth $60,124,899 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $181.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on salesforce.com from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $124.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.06, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.40.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,471,296 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,662,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 54,471,296 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,662,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,648 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,270,156 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,022,474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321,630 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 29,364.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,716,594 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 21,642,889 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,671,694 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,694,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041,293 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

