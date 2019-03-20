Traders Sell Shares of Southern (SO) on Strength (SO)

Investors sold shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday. $27.74 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $68.36 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $40.62 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Southern had the 18th highest net out-flow for the day. Southern traded up $0.19 for the day and closed at $51.18

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, February 25th. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $52.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.19.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Southern had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 15th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.18%.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 18,922 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $952,911.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,909.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William P. Bowers sold 90,942 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $4,419,781.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,604,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 142,864 shares of company stock worth $7,006,193. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Southern by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Company Profile (NYSE:SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

