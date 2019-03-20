Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) Position Lifted by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 81.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 53.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 82.5% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its position in Travelers Companies by 405.8% in the third quarter. AXA now owns 321,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,744,000 after purchasing an additional 258,200 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 901,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,971,000 after purchasing an additional 22,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 68,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

In other Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total value of $8,756,666.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,750,799.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 8,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total value of $1,044,869.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 239,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,097,461.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,894 shares of company stock worth $15,566,097. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Travelers Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $130.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.33.

TRV stock opened at $132.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.07. Travelers Companies Inc has a one year low of $111.08 and a one year high of $142.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.45%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/travelers-companies-inc-trv-position-lifted-by-paloma-partners-management-co.html.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.