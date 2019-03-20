Trex (TREX) Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $65.14 and last traded at $65.59. 931,527 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 566,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.22.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti cut Trex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up previously from $71.00) on shares of Trex in a report on Friday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Trex in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.00.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $140.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.40 million. Trex had a return on equity of 45.17% and a net margin of 19.67%. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Trex Company Inc will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James E. Cline sold 13,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $1,051,935.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,422,378.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Gupp sold 4,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total value of $330,442.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,255,615.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Trex by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of Trex by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 642,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,168,000 after acquiring an additional 63,314 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Trex by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 137,819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,691,000 after acquiring an additional 9,738 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Trex by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 58,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,160,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,884,000 after acquiring an additional 40,855 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Company Profile (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood/plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for the residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Enhance, and Trex Select protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards.

