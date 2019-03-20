Trican Well Service (TCW) Given New C$1.60 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.50 to C$1.60 in a research note issued on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Trican Well Service from C$1.40 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Trican Well Service from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$3.00 price target on shares of Trican Well Service in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$2.00 price target on shares of Trican Well Service in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Trican Well Service from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.19.

TCW traded up C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.40. 1,572,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,169. Trican Well Service has a 1 year low of C$0.96 and a 1 year high of C$3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $419.09 million and a P/E ratio of -1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$168.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$160.53 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Trican Well Service will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

