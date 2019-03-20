Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Stake in Incyte Co. (INCY)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,048,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.49% of Incyte worth $66,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Incyte by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,380,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,269,746,000 after purchasing an additional 120,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Incyte by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,262,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $970,575,000 after purchasing an additional 167,751 shares during the last quarter. BB Biotech AG lifted its stake in Incyte by 1.3% during the third quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 3,808,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,079,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Incyte by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,360,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,854,000 after purchasing an additional 166,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,973,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,490,000 after buying an additional 62,842 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Incyte stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.77. 158,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,133,629. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.82 and a beta of 1.40. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $89.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $528.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.72 million. Incyte had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 30,000 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,362,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Trower sold 9,187 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $689,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,354 shares of company stock valued at $6,925,324 in the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Incyte from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Monday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Incyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.40.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

