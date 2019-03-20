Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 542,812 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) by 974.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 598,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 542,812 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $28,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Clearbridge LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 10,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In other IHS Markit news, Director James A. Rosenthal bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.30 per share, for a total transaction of $47,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at $539,078.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Gear sold 15,587 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $818,473.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,829,609.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,450 shares of company stock valued at $4,297,355. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INFO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of IHS Markit to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of IHS Markit to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on IHS Markit in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 price target on IHS Markit and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.13.

INFO traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.94. The company had a trading volume of 10,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,692. The company has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.82. IHS Markit Ltd has a 52 week low of $44.52 and a 52 week high of $55.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 13.53%. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

