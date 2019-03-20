Two Sigma Investments LP Has $22.03 Million Stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (COG)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 16,524.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 985,489 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 991,489 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.23% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $22,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1,244.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE COG traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.04. 56,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,443,112. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $27.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.62.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $716.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.51 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $32.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Williams Capital set a $27.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.07.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 172,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 79,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas.

