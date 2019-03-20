Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 70,163 Shares of First Hawaiian Inc (FHB)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,069,895 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 70,163 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $24,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FHB. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 10,646.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 87.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 64.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in First Hawaiian in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FHB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,963. First Hawaiian Inc has a 52 week low of $21.19 and a 52 week high of $31.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.16.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 32.05% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $177.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that First Hawaiian Inc will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 22nd. This is an increase from First Hawaiian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is presently 49.76%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FHB shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Compass Point set a $28.00 price target on shares of First Hawaiian and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

In other First Hawaiian news, CEO Robert S. Harrison bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.88 per share, with a total value of $129,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,154.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paribas Bnp sold 24,859,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total transaction of $649,088,072.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through Retail Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

