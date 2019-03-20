Two Sigma Securities LLC Buys New Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index (FNDX)

Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index by 166.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 852,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,958,000 after buying an additional 531,834 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,787,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index by 1,785.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 428,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,551,000 after acquiring an additional 405,641 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index in the third quarter worth approximately $5,964,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,259,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,792,000 after acquiring an additional 118,193 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index alerts:

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.80. The stock had a trading volume of 437 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,636. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index has a 1 year low of $31.85 and a 1 year high of $40.40.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Two Sigma Securities LLC Buys New Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index (FNDX)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/two-sigma-securities-llc-buys-new-holdings-in-schwab-fundamental-u-s-large-company-index-fndx.html.

Featured Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.