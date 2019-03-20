Two Sigma Securities LLC Invests $541,000 in WP Carey Inc (WPC) Stock

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of WP Carey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of WP Carey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of WP Carey by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of WP Carey by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WP Carey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

WPC stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $76.56. 2,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,189. WP Carey Inc has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $77.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.60.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. WP Carey had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 49.68%. The company had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that WP Carey Inc will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.032 per share. This represents a $4.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.44%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WPC. Zacks Investment Research lowered WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. ValuEngine raised WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of WP Carey in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on WP Carey in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.81.

WP Carey Company Profile

Celebrating its 45th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest diversified net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,186 net lease properties covering approximately 133 million square feet.

