Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stock Price Up 1.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) shares rose 1.8% during trading on Monday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock to $340.00. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock. Ulta Beauty traded as high as $345.24 and last traded at $344.52. Approximately 515,889 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 805,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $338.41.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Nomura set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. UBS Group set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 5,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Bremer Trust National Association boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Trust National Association now owns 1,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.05. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 12.75 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

