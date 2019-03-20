UMB Financial Corp (UMBF) Holdings Lowered by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its position in UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,535 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $7,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,364,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $327,087,000 after purchasing an additional 164,038 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 795,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,381,000 after purchasing an additional 155,454 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 5,118.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 115,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 113,065 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,386,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,559,000 after purchasing an additional 103,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,108,000. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UMBF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “mkt perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Stephens raised shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. UMB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $66.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.86. UMB Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $82.14.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $256.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.28 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 9.12%. On average, research analysts forecast that UMB Financial Corp will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.78%.

In related news, Director Timothy R. Murphy bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.63 per share, with a total value of $258,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,600.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 1,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total transaction of $100,121.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at $602,391.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through two segments, Bank and Asset Servicing. The Bank segment offers a range of banking services to commercial, retail, government, and correspondent bank customers through its branches, call center, Internet banking, and ATM network.

