Unilever NV (UN) Shares Sold by Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Unilever by 516.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 808,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,924,000 after acquiring an additional 677,554 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its stake in Unilever by 761.0% in the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 552,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,741,000 after acquiring an additional 488,608 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Unilever in the third quarter worth about $15,904,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Unilever by 22.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,428,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,366,000 after acquiring an additional 261,737 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,981,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,029,000 after acquiring an additional 117,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

UN stock opened at $57.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $98.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.59. Unilever NV has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $58.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.442 per share. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.90%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. The company operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skincare and haircare products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, Vaseline, Dermalogica, Murad, Dollar Shave Club, Zest & Camay, and Seventh Generation brands.

