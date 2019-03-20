United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL) Position Lifted by Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 49.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 303,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,600 shares during the quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.11% of United Continental worth $25,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consulta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United Continental during the fourth quarter worth $6,280,000. Arrowgrass Capital Partners US LP bought a new stake in shares of United Continental during the fourth quarter worth $4,187,000. Finally, Game Creek Capital LP grew its stake in shares of United Continental by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 89,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,469,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $81.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.98. United Continental Holdings Inc has a one year low of $64.79 and a one year high of $97.85.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The transportation company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 billion. United Continental had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 27.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UAL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of United Continental in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on shares of United Continental from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United Continental from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price (up previously from $94.00) on shares of United Continental in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. United Continental currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.88.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

