United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL) Position Raised by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 140.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 319,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,639 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of United Continental worth $26,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in United Continental by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners US LP acquired a new stake in United Continental during the 4th quarter worth $4,187,000. Consulta Ltd acquired a new stake in United Continental during the 4th quarter worth $6,280,000. Game Creek Capital LP boosted its stake in United Continental by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 89,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in United Continental by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 303,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,395,000 after purchasing an additional 100,600 shares during the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $81.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.98. United Continental Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $64.79 and a twelve month high of $97.85.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 billion. United Continental had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 27.73%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UAL. BidaskClub cut shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United Continental from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of United Continental in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. United Continental has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.88.

United Continental Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

