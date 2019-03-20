United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Shares Sold by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC decreased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $110.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $94.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $89.89 and a one year high of $125.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.92 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 254.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 25th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.04%.

UPS has been the subject of several research reports. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.89 price target for the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective (down previously from $116.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.41.

In other news, CFO Richard N. Peretz sold 9,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.18, for a total value of $1,013,072.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Teri P. Mcclure sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $548,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

