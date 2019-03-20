United Services Automobile Association Purchases 106,058 Shares of Nike Inc (NKE)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,093,648 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,058 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Nike were worth $81,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nike by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 64.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $87.13. 37,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,801,671. The company has a market cap of $138.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.68. Nike Inc has a one year low of $63.21 and a one year high of $88.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. Nike had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 150,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $11,052,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,687,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,361,745.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Slusher sold 200,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $14,810,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 284,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,089,810.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 800,000 shares of company stock valued at $61,862,000. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Nike from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a $78.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.76.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

