Uquid Coin Trading Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One Uquid Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0685 or 0.00001699 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, TOPBTC, IDAX and OOOBTC. Uquid Coin has a market capitalization of $685,399.00 and $438,792.00 worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Uquid Coin alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $698.42 or 0.17311976 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00060417 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00001315 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Uquid Coin Token Profile

Uquid Coin (CRYPTO:UQC) is a token. Its launch date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uquid Coin Token Trading

Uquid Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, TOPBTC, OOOBTC, Livecoin, CoinExchange, Exrates and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uquid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uquid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.