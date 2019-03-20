US Foods Holding Corp (USFD) Position Lowered by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,947,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in US Foods were worth $61,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,910 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in US Foods by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 41,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 12,674 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in US Foods by 620.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 115,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in US Foods by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,903,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,483,000 after acquiring an additional 34,643 shares during the period. 97.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on USFD. TheStreet upgraded US Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of US Foods in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. US Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.

Shares of USFD stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $34.45. 8,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,538,375. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.54. US Foods Holding Corp has a 1-year low of $27.51 and a 1-year high of $40.92.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Rickard sold 8,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $297,903.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,401. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Guberman sold 10,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $384,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,460 shares of company stock worth $1,506,491. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

