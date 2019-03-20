UTRUST (UTK) Price Hits $0.0275 on Exchanges

UTRUST (CURRENCY:UTK) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. One UTRUST token can now be purchased for $0.0275 or 0.00000678 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Ethfinex, Kucoin and HitBTC. UTRUST has a market capitalization of $12.36 million and $241,634.00 worth of UTRUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UTRUST has traded up 1.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UTRUST Token Profile

UTRUST launched on August 28th, 2017. UTRUST’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. UTRUST’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UTRUST is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UTRUST’s official message board is medium.com/@UTRUST. UTRUST’s official website is utrust.com.

UTRUST Token Trading

UTRUST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Kucoin, OKEx, Huobi, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UTRUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UTRUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UTRUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

