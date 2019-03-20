ValueAct Holdings L.P. Increases Stake in Strategic Education Inc (STRA)

ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its holdings in Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) by 67.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 404,741 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 162,600 shares during the quarter. Strategic Education makes up 0.6% of ValueAct Holdings L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. ValueAct Holdings L.P.’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $45,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 357.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,763 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,476,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,232 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 10,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA traded down $1.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.07. 2,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,043. Strategic Education Inc has a fifty-two week low of $97.18 and a fifty-two week high of $154.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The health services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. Strategic Education had a positive return on equity of 9.17% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $242.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Strategic Education Inc will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

In other news, General Counsel Lizette Benedi Herraiz sold 1,995 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $279,798.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,900,229.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas J. Aprahamian sold 2,650 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total value of $366,336.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,876.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,419,175 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on STRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Strategic Education has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.25.

Strategic Education Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and other academic programs in the United States. The company operates Strayer University and Capella University that provide undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, nursing, public administration, and criminal justice to working adult students through its 74 physical campuses primarily located in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern regions, as well as through online.

