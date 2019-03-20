ValuEngine Lowers First Hawaiian (FHB) to Sell

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

FHB has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. BidaskClub raised First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Hawaiian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

NASDAQ:FHB traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $25.78. 1,140,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,223. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.16. First Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $21.19 and a 52 week high of $31.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $177.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.93 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 32.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Hawaiian will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paribas Bnp sold 24,859,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total value of $649,088,072.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert S. Harrison purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.88 per share, with a total value of $129,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 80,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,154.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,125,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016,037 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,540,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439,477 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,540,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439,477 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 389.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,973,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,730,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882,584 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through Retail Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

