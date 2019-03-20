ValuEngine Lowers Sensata Technologies (ST) to Sell

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

ST has been the topic of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a $51.00 target price on shares of Sensata Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of ST stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.37. 896,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,694. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $40.78 and a 1 year high of $56.28.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $847.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.27 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Sensata Technologies news, CEO Martha N. Sullivan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $2,433,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Cote sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,000 shares of company stock worth $8,073,600 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ST. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

