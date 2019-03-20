ValuEngine Upgrades ADT (ADT) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ADT (NYSE:ADT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut ADT from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $8.25 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on ADT in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of ADT in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADT from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price target on ADT and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.03.

ADT opened at $6.72 on Tuesday. ADT has a 12 month low of $5.88 and a 12 month high of $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of ADT by 135.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 307,323 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 176,658 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the 3rd quarter worth $346,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ADT by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,126 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ADT by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,153,515 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $48,392,000 after acquiring an additional 199,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of burglary, video, access control, fire and smoke alarm, and medical alert solutions to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers professionally monitored security solutions; and interactive home and business automation solutions that are designed to control access, react to movement, and sense carbon monoxide, flooding, and changes in temperature or other environmental conditions, as well as address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

