ValuEngine Upgrades THK CO LTD/ADR (THKLY) to “Hold”

THK CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:THKLY) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on THKLY. Citigroup upgraded THK CO LTD/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded THK CO LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS THKLY opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. THK CO LTD/ADR has a twelve month low of $8.97 and a twelve month high of $21.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.85.

About THK CO LTD/ADR

THK Co, Ltd. manufactures and supplies machinery components worldwide. It provides linear motion (LM) guides, LM actuators, spline nuts, LM strokes, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, flat rollers, slide rails, LM guide actuators, ball splines, linear bushes, precision linear packs, cross roller tables, LM rollers, and slide packs.

