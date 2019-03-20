VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BNDX) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its stake in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,928 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF were worth $8,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF in the 4th quarter worth $591,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 13,623 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,056,000.

BNDX stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.35. VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF has a 52 week low of $960.00 and a 52 week high of $1,056.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0462 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

