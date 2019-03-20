Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1464 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

Shares of VOX traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.51. The stock had a trading volume of 171,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,625. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $69.48 and a 52 week high of $88.35.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/vanguard-communication-services-etf-announces-quarterly-dividend-of-0-15-vox.html.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.