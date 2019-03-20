Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.4285 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

VCR stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.61. 58,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,239. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $139.15 and a 52-week high of $182.50.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 on March 26th” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/vanguard-consumer-discretionary-etf-vcr-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-43-on-march-26th.html.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.