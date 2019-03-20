Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) Holdings Reduced by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 23,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 5,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 16,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $43.06 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.35 and a one year high of $48.25.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) Holdings Reduced by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/vanguard-ftse-emerging-markets-etf-vwo-holdings-reduced-by-moloney-securities-asset-management-llc.html.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.