Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) Shares Bought by FTB Advisors Inc.

FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,972 shares during the quarter. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 170,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 24,763 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 23,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 330,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 177,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after purchasing an additional 46,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 251,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,573,000 after purchasing an additional 47,616 shares during the last quarter.

VWO stock opened at $43.06 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.35 and a 52 week high of $48.25.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

