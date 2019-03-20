Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) Shares Sold by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 94.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 73,971 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,061,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,583,000 after acquiring an additional 276,353 shares during the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,399,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 25,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,264.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 297,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,483,000 after buying an additional 323,484 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,792,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $55.07 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $46.80 and a 1-year high of $60.53.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

