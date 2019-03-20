Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (VPL) Shares Bought by Alexandria Capital LLC

Alexandria Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Alexandria Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Alexandria Capital LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $7,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VPL. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,270,000. Elm Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,876,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 138,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,389,000 after buying an additional 85,896 shares in the last quarter. RDL Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 296.9% in the fourth quarter. RDL Financial Inc. now owns 111,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,732,000 after buying an additional 83,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2,293.1% in the fourth quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 86,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after buying an additional 82,484 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $65.86 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $58.62 and a 52 week high of $74.50.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

