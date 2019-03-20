Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.1059 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $4.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard Health Care ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

VHT stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.26. 259,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,665. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $181.92.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/vanguard-health-care-etf-vht-declares-dividend-increase-1-11-per-share.html.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

