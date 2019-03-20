Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.5968 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

Shares of VGT traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 722,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,433. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $154.72 and a one year high of $204.44.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

