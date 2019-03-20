Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) Stake Lifted by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,345 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 52,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,896,000 after buying an additional 7,973 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,279,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $510,520,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 14,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,219,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,139,000 after buying an additional 80,261 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $145.52 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.35 and a fifty-two week high of $151.84.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

