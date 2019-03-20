Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) Shares Bought by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 237,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,864 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 4.6% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $23,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $109.13 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.62 and a fifty-two week high of $113.49.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/vanguard-value-etf-vtv-shares-bought-by-modera-wealth-management-llc.html.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Story: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.