Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) Shares Bought by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 237,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,864 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 4.6% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $23,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $109.13 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.62 and a fifty-two week high of $113.49.
Vanguard Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
