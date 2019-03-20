Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) Stake Lowered by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,110,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 219,985 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $23,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VET. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VET opened at $25.05 on Wednesday. Vermilion Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $19.43 and a 52-week high of $37.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 49.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.1717 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 411.76%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Thursday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vermilion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude petroleum and natural gas. As of December 31, 2017, it owned 74% interest in 330,900 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 376,400 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as 375 net producing natural gas wells and 475 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% interest in 208,900 net acres of developed land and 99% interest in 379,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, as well as 332 net producing oil wells and 3 net producing gas wells in France.

