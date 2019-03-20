Version Price Tops $0.0002 (V)

Version (CURRENCY:V) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Version coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Version has a market cap of $90,215.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Version was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Version has traded down 8.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000359 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002715 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Prototanium (PR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009595 BTC.

AgrolifeCoin (AGLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Jin Coin (JIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Altcoin (ALT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Magnetcoin (MAGN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Version Coin Profile

V is a coin. Version’s total supply is 555,095,246 coins. The official website for Version is version2.org. Version’s official Twitter account is @VersionCrypto.

Buying and Selling Version

Version can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Version directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Version should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Version using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

