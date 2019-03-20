Veru Inc (VERU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.25.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Veru in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 target price on shares of Veru and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Maxim Group set a $6.00 target price on shares of Veru and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veru from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 19th.

In other news, insider Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 25,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total value of $34,304.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 38,681 shares of company stock worth $53,206 and sold 45,701 shares worth $64,549. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Veru by 328.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 78,909 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veru by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 420,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veru by 475.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 93,815 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Veru by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,199,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 13,650 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veru during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,024,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

VERU opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. Veru has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $93.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Veru had a negative net margin of 111.10% and a negative return on equity of 60.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Veru will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

